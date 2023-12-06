When she tried to address her concerns with him, he reacted aggressively, calling her a “piece of shit” and “rubbish”, Goliath said.
Another impeachment blow for Hlophe as JSC rules on second tribunal
Patricia Goliath cleared in suspended Western Cape judge president’s counter-complaint against her
Image: BONGIWE GUMEDE
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has decided that Western Cape judge president John Hlophe should face a second judicial conduct tribunal for potentially impeachable misconduct — this time in relation to his bitter dispute with his deputy Patricia Goliath that led to a complaint and counter-complaint to the JSC in 2020.
Though Hlophe is already on suspension in relation to a previous finding of gross misconduct, the JSC has decided to recommend to President Cyril Ramaphosa that he also be suspended in relation to this complaint.
The JSC has, however, confirmed that it has cleared Goliath in Hlophe’s counter-complaint against her. TimesLIVE Premium reported this decision in October. The decisions to clear Goliath and that Hlophe should face a tribunal were made on September 29 at a meeting of the “small JSC” — the JSC when it sits without its MP commissioners.
The decision to recommend suspension for Hlophe came later, after a request for written representations that were to be submitted by November 8.
Goliath’s complaint against Hlophe listed a number of allegations, including that he had assaulted a colleague, judge Mushtak Parker in his chambers.
She also alleged that he had undermined her in her role as his deputy and involved his then-wife Gayaat Salie-Hlophe in the administration of the division, making other judges uneasy.
Parliament defers vote on removal of judges Hlophe, Motata to January
