From Russia to SA with love, chocolate and visually impaired journalism
Parpieva, 22, has interviewed Russian president Vladimir Putin and hopes to add another presidential interview to her CV — with Cyril Ramaphosa
01 February 2024 - 22:33
Visually impaired Russian journalist Regina Parpieva is visiting South Africa as a guest of legendary South African photographer Wessel Oosthuizen and his old friend, Pretoria lawyer Oeloff de Meyer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.