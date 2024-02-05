School discipline under fire after 15-year-old fatally stabbed in KZN
Siyabonga Mngomezulu's death fuelled protests by pupils who boycotted classes on Monday
05 February 2024 - 21:48
The family of a grade 10 Brookdale Secondary School pupil fatally stabbed outside the school gates want the government to focus on safety and security at schools in Amawoti and Phoenix, north of Durban...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.