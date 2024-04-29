Colder months are upon us and as a precautionary measure the health department has urged South Africans to vaccinate to arm themselves against influenza.
The department warned South Africans on Monday that respiratory infections were expected to increase in winter.
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is in high circulation while influenza infections are beginning to pick-up, department spokesperson Foster Mohale said. Covid-19 is also continuing to circulate at low levels.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases, through its surveillance systems that monitor circulation of respiratory infections in South Africa, told the department RSV was at its peak and warned the illness can be confused with Covid-19 and SARS-CoV-2 as they present similar symptoms.
“The RSV virus causes illness mainly in young children but contributes to respiratory illnesses in older individuals.
“While most diseases caused by influenza — RSV and SARS-CoV-2 viruses are mild — these viruses may cause severe illness and even death, particularly in individuals with conditions placing them at risk of severe disease,” the department said.
POLL | Will you get the flu vaccine to arm yourself against the influenza season?
Image: 123RF
Colder months are upon us and as a precautionary measure the health department has urged South Africans to vaccinate to arm themselves against influenza.
The department warned South Africans on Monday that respiratory infections were expected to increase in winter.
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is in high circulation while influenza infections are beginning to pick-up, department spokesperson Foster Mohale said. Covid-19 is also continuing to circulate at low levels.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases, through its surveillance systems that monitor circulation of respiratory infections in South Africa, told the department RSV was at its peak and warned the illness can be confused with Covid-19 and SARS-CoV-2 as they present similar symptoms.
“The RSV virus causes illness mainly in young children but contributes to respiratory illnesses in older individuals.
“While most diseases caused by influenza — RSV and SARS-CoV-2 viruses are mild — these viruses may cause severe illness and even death, particularly in individuals with conditions placing them at risk of severe disease,” the department said.
Flu season loading: Vulnerable groups urged to vaccinate
The influenza season is expected to start within the next few weeks.
Adults aged 65 and older who suffer from heart and lung diseases have been advised to get vaccinated.
Those living with HIV/Aids as well as pregnant women have been cautioned to also take the jab.
The vaccine is available in most public clinics at no cost and in pharmacies.
Common symptoms of influenza include but are not limited to runny nose, decreased appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing.
The virus is usually contagious for three to eight days, where patients are advised to wear masks and practice social distancing to prevent infecting others.
Influenza is spread through respiratory droplets when coughing and sneezing. Those infected are advised to stay at home, avoid touching the face and avoid close contact with others.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Respiratory syncytial virus, few Covid-19 cases and H1N1 viruses attributed to recent flu-like symptoms: NICD
Bird flu set to spread in Antarctic, causing huge damage: report
France puts country on high alert regarding bird flu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos