Vodacom to appeal Please Call Me matter in ConCourt, but inventor says the ‘end is near’

The SCA has ordered Vodacom to make a fresh determination within 30 days to compensate Nkosana Makate for his invention

06 February 2024 - 21:41 By Isaac Mahlangu
Isaac Mahlangu

Please Call Me inventor believes the "end is near" in his protracted legal battle with Vodacom for recognition for his idea that brought in revenue for the mobile communications giants...

