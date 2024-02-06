Vodacom to appeal Please Call Me matter in ConCourt, but inventor says the ‘end is near’
The SCA has ordered Vodacom to make a fresh determination within 30 days to compensate Nkosana Makate for his invention
06 February 2024 - 21:41
Please Call Me inventor believes the "end is near" in his protracted legal battle with Vodacom for recognition for his idea that brought in revenue for the mobile communications giants...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.