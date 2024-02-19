News

Salted caramel smoothie complaint dismissed despite no caramel

Advertising regulator finds Kauai’s salted caramel description doesn’t disappoint consumers wanting the taste profile in a healthier form

19 February 2024 - 20:55 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A consumer complaint against popular health food chain Kauai for selling a smoothie described as salted caramel, but which contains no actual caramel, has been dismissed by the Advertising Regulatory Board. ..

