Salted caramel smoothie complaint dismissed despite no caramel
Advertising regulator finds Kauai’s salted caramel description doesn’t disappoint consumers wanting the taste profile in a healthier form
19 February 2024 - 20:55
A consumer complaint against popular health food chain Kauai for selling a smoothie described as salted caramel, but which contains no actual caramel, has been dismissed by the Advertising Regulatory Board. ..
