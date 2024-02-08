‘You hold for less than 60 seconds’ claim by internet provider is ‘a big exaggeration’
ARB directorate finds Fliber guilty of misleading advertising after failing to pick up in under a minute as promised
08 February 2024 - 22:37
Internet provider Fliber has been found guilty of misleading advertising by marketing themselves as an internet provider where “you hold for less than 60 seconds”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.