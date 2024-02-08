News

‘You hold for less than 60 seconds’ claim by internet provider is ‘a big exaggeration’

ARB directorate finds Fliber guilty of misleading advertising after failing to pick up in under a minute as promised

08 February 2024 - 22:37
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Internet provider Fliber has been found guilty of misleading advertising by marketing themselves as an internet provider where “you hold for less than 60 seconds”. ..

