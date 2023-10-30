News

‘Your discount offer is fake,’ advertising body tells OneDayOnly

The 33% off Lego Christmas calendar sets advertised for just one day have been rumbled as a ‘misleading’ deal

30 October 2023 - 21:39 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

An advertising promotion offering a whopping 33% discount on Lego Christmas calendar sets has been found to be misleading and false. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Education can be play-play: kids can Lego-learn thanks to R1.8m fund News
  2. WATCH | African-themed ‘Lego’ set builds on striking Ndebele colours Lifestyle
  3. Adults are loading up on toys. No, not that kind you naughty so-and-so World
  4. The Last of Us Part II trailer, but in Lego GamersLIVE

Latest

  1. Committee that recommended R50m Cuba donation was not quorate, court rules News
  2. Gatvol Lenasia ratepayers plot payment boycott against City of Joburg News
  3. ‘Your discount offer is fake,’ advertising body tells OneDayOnly News
  4. ConCourt hands Motsoaledi a personal costs order for ‘shambolic’ litigation News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...
December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...