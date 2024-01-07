Juice maker’s misleading numbers game
When 42% cranberry nectar turns out to actually be just 3%
There were berry-red faces at a fruit juice company in KwaZulu-Natal when the advertising regulator ordered it to repackage a product that gave at least one consumer the wrong idea that he was getting a bottle of 42% cranberry juice. ..
