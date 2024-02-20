News

‘Our livestock is safer at sea than in feedlots’: SA Red Meat Producers

Industry outraged by conditions aboard foreign cattle ship

20 February 2024 - 21:36
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

Live animal exports are an important market for South African livestock farmers, but strict animal welfare protocols are in place to ensure no animal cruelty...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. South Africa could see beef exports to Saudi Arabia as early as next year News
  2. SA’s small farmers still can’t find a place in the food value chain News
  3. Australia's red meat exports surge as US beef production falls World
  4. Local poultry industry angry at import tariff cuts Business

Most read

  1. Family trust takes on Vodacom over rental for ‘abandoned’ cellphone tower News
  2. 'We will not hesitate to prosecute': SPCA on live cattle export ship ... News
  3. Soweto hospital nightmare: patient describes her litany of horrors News
  4. Smuggling and trafficking lines are blurred as exploitation intensifies News
  5. Salted caramel smoothie complaint dismissed despite no caramel News

Latest Videos

John Steenhuisen's 'dubula nyanga' comment
Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4