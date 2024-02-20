Blast from the past: Proteas run out of steam against India in Jaipur
Today in SA sport history: February 21
20 February 2024 - 21:35
1966 — Ann Fairlie upstages Karen Muir in her hometown of Kimberley, relieving the 13-year-old of her 110-yard backstroke world record. More than 4,000 people crowded into the Queen’s Park swimming bath to watch Jeppe High School pupil Fairlie, 17, touch first in 68.6 sec to beat the 68.7 mark Muir had set in Blackpool in August the previous year. Muir was second in 68.8. For dinner before the race, Fairlie ate grilled steak, pressed tomato, beetroot, ice cream and a glass of fresh orange juice at her hotel, but not “the lovely, fluffy doughnuts”...
