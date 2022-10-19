SA could see beef exports to Saudi Arabia as early as next year
The Saudi food and drug authority will visit SA producers to ensure products conform to their strict specifications
19 October 2022 - 18:08
A landmark deal has been signed between SA and Saudi Arabia, which will see the country export beef — among other red meat products — to Saudi Arabia from as early as next year...
