Delivery driver goes extra mile (and crosses river) to deliver birthday gifts in Eastern Cape village

The 29-year-old driver’s efforts may now carry him beyond the Transkei — this time Europe

02 April 2024 - 21:38
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter

An Eastern Cape delivery driver who went the extra mile — which included crossing a river in a kayak — to deliver two birthday gifts in a rural part of the Transkei, received a cash reward from his employer and may now be in the running to win a trip to Europe...

