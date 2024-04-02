Delivery driver goes extra mile (and crosses river) to deliver birthday gifts in Eastern Cape village
The 29-year-old driver’s efforts may now carry him beyond the Transkei — this time Europe
02 April 2024 - 21:38
An Eastern Cape delivery driver who went the extra mile — which included crossing a river in a kayak — to deliver two birthday gifts in a rural part of the Transkei, received a cash reward from his employer and may now be in the running to win a trip to Europe...
