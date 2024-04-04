Businessman sues SIU and Limpopo municipality for R1bn for reputational damage
Lufuno Mphaphuli accuses the SIU of investigating his contract with the municipality while it was out of the scope set in the proclamation
04 April 2024 - 21:27
A Limpopo businessman is suing the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Fetakgomo Tubatse municipality for R1.26bn for reputational damage his company suffered after it was accused of inflating prices in an electrification tender. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.