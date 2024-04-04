Businessman sues SIU and Limpopo municipality for R1bn for reputational damage

Lufuno Mphaphuli accuses the SIU of investigating his contract with the municipality while it was out of the scope set in the proclamation

A Limpopo businessman is suing the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Fetakgomo Tubatse municipality for R1.26bn for reputational damage his company suffered after it was accused of inflating prices in an electrification tender. ..