My son was innocent, says father of one of nine men killed in police shoot-out
Community silent after family outburst over the way police shot dead nine suspected gang members who terrorised the neighbourhood
04 April 2024 - 17:21
The father of one of the nine people killed during an alleged gun battle with the police in Mariannhill near Durban on Wednesday believes his son was innocent and the police shouldn't have “shot everyone”...
