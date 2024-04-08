No remorse from Durban man found guilty of hate speech against Indian community during July 2021 unrest, says applicant
Khehla Mngwengwe was found guilty of promoting and perpetuating hate speech by the Umlazi Equality Court
08 April 2024 - 18:55
A Durban man found guilty of hate speech has been given 30 days to apologise for the hateful comments and derogatory word he used against the Indian community during the 2021 July unrest...
