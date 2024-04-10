Wheels of justice to turn for families of 20 victims killed in truck accident
Driver was initially charged with culpable homicide but now he will face murder charges after new evidence emerged during investigations
10 April 2024 - 21:19
The coal truck driver accused of murdering 20 people when his truck smashed into a vehicle carrying 18 schoolchildren and two adults will stand trial from Monday April 16 when families of the victims are expected to pack into the public gallery...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.