Durban dentist pleads not guilty to murder relating to death of patient at his ‘detox’ clinic
The accused allegedly administered ibogaine to help cure a patient’s addiction to Xanax despite advice against that
15 April 2024 - 15:33
Durban dentist Anwar Mohamed Jeewa on Monday pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder after a Canadian man died two days after checking into his detox centre and being given controversial ibogaine treatment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.