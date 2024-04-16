Bridge the info gap between government and private sector, expert says
CFOs of JSE-listed companies signed a pledge to work with the Gauteng government to grow the economy and create jobs
16 April 2024 - 21:26
Business experts have called for a stronger relationship between government and the private sector to build confidence and promote investment that will result in job creation and economic development. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.