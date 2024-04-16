‘I loved it’: primary school pupils swap gang turf wars for ‘classroom in the clouds’ on Table Mountain
182 pupils were taught about the unique fauna and flora forming part of the mountain’s rich biodiversity and city attractions
16 April 2024 - 21:30
It was with a sense of awe and wonder that nearly 200 primary school learners from suburbs ravaged by gang and drug turf wars overcame a fear of heights to spend the day being taught in a “classroom in the clouds” atop Table Mountain...
