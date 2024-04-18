Court battle over Mkhwebane’s gratuity ‘not ripe for hearing’
Public protector’s office and Kholeka Gcaleka hit with punitive costs for delay
18 April 2024 - 15:45
The court battle over impeached former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s exit gratuity, reportedly about R10m, was “not ripe for hearing”, ruled the Pretoria high court judge Colleen Collis on Thursday as she removed it from the urgent court roll...
