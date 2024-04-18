News

Limpopo community uses land gained back through restitution to create game farming jobs

The community’s Ndou Safaris boasts four of the big five, and its lodges have created 150 jobs

18 April 2024 - 21:29
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter

The Tshivhula community, descendants of the ancient Mapungubwe kingdom in the Vhembe district, Limpopo, have tapped into eco-tourism to create jobs after becoming landowners in 2009 thanks to a successful land restitution process...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Rub of the greenback: neighbours call golf club’s development plan a rough deal News
  2. How one river highlights South Africa’s land inequality South Africa
  3. Ingonyama Trust furore highlights insecure land tenure for millions in rural ... Ideas

Most read

  1. Germiston’s ‘best school’ on the brink of collapse as parents stop paying fees ... News
  2. ‘Camp of hell’: sister says her brother told the family of ‘abuse’ and ... News
  3. Floods of 2022 were nothing compared to this carnage, say devastated Margate ... News
  4. Court battle over Mkhwebane’s gratuity ‘not ripe for hearing’ News
  5. Mandela Foundation and Ford launch project aimed at keeping Mandela's love for ... News

Latest Videos

'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...
PSG upset Barcelona to book a duel against Dortmund in UCL semis