Domestic worker unhappy with sentence after 10-year wait for conclusion of rapist boss’s trial

The victim is upset that he might be considered for parole after serving half of his sentence

A domestic worker who was raped 10 years ago by her employer on Monday expressed her disappointment at the justice system after he was handed a 10-year jail term by the Mkhondo (formerly Piet Retief) magistrate’s court on Monday. ..