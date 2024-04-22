Domestic worker unhappy with sentence after 10-year wait for conclusion of rapist boss’s trial
The victim is upset that he might be considered for parole after serving half of his sentence
22 April 2024 - 21:49
A domestic worker who was raped 10 years ago by her employer on Monday expressed her disappointment at the justice system after he was handed a 10-year jail term by the Mkhondo (formerly Piet Retief) magistrate’s court on Monday. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.