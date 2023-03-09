News

‘Before being transport MMC, I complained about potholes wrecking my sports cars’: Kenny Kunene

New Joburg transport boss blames substandard workmanship, laziness and corruption for the state of the city’s roads

09 March 2023 - 17:29
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

Joburg transport MMC Kenny Kunene said the city’s roads were far from world-class and should rather be likened to village infrastructure because of the lack of funding, corruption and laziness at the department...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Pool of blood among crayons and toys a shrine to deadly Bedfordview creche ... News
  2. R98m tug project hailed as boom for province flounders instead with no end in ... News
  3. Brothers accused of slitting five family members’ throats walk free after ... News
  4. Mutilated boy, 6, was a regular beggar on Boksburg streets, say residents News
  5. ‘It’s Faf in a Speedo, not Jesus on a cross,’ says advertising body News

Latest Videos

Madonsela reprimands Mpofu for 'attacking' her appearance
'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case