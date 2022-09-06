×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Four out of five diasporan Zimbabweans live in SA, stats agency says

SA is officially home to 773,246 of the 908,913 Zimbabwean nationals that make up the diaspora, according to Zim stats agency

06 September 2022 - 20:56 By Ray Ndlovu

Four out of five of the almost 1-million Zimbabweans officially outside the country live in SA. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Botswana opposition urges Zimbabwe democratic reform, plan to tackle migrants Africa
  2. How migrants who move between Zimbabwe and SA access health care in border towns South Africa
  3. Deadline for Zim exemption permits extended until June 30 as few have applied South Africa

Most read

  1. No bail for ‘belligerent bully’ Mhlathuze Water CEO News
  2. Inequality and glamour drive SA’s young women to sex-for-cash blessers: study News
  3. Helen Suzman Foundation: home affairs DG ‘contradictory’ over Zimbabwe exit ... News
  4. Lights out for 300 homes in posh Tshwane golf estate for R16.4m in unpaid bills News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'