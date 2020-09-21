Opinion & Analysis

A WORD IN THE HAND: CHECK

Cheques are gone but we’ll always have fabric’s checked past

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
21 September 2020 - 17:39

My mother, a bookkeeper, impressed on me from the time I could link letters together that when you write out a cheque, never leave space at the beginning of the amount written in both words and numbers – otherwise someone might insert an extra million or two – and always cross out “or bearer” with two swift, sharp strokes. In addition, she taught me to write “not transferable” between two diagonally drawn lines at the top of the cheque.

These are things that parents will no longer have to teach and writers of cheques will no longer have to learn, because very soon there will be no more cheques, nor writers of them...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Apology from fat-shamer a mere plaster on a deep cut Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONNY STEINBERG | Don’t be smug, Thabo. You are partly to blame for the mess ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | Cheques are gone but we’ll always have fabric’s checked past Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | SA cricket has been beaten by the very people supposed to help it ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The HPCSA was right to suspend doctors in Sayed case Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Zuma's doctor says he can't attend state capture inquiry; Zondo issues summons ...
i'm thinking of ending things | a film by Charlie Kaufman | Official ...
X