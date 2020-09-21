A WORD IN THE HAND: CHECK

Cheques are gone but we’ll always have fabric’s checked past

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

My mother, a bookkeeper, impressed on me from the time I could link letters together that when you write out a cheque, never leave space at the beginning of the amount written in both words and numbers – otherwise someone might insert an extra million or two – and always cross out “or bearer” with two swift, sharp strokes. In addition, she taught me to write “not transferable” between two diagonally drawn lines at the top of the cheque.



These are things that parents will no longer have to teach and writers of cheques will no longer have to learn, because very soon there will be no more cheques, nor writers of them...