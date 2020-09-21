Empty nesters no more as SA youth moves back home

Nearly two-thirds of young people have had to go back to their parents due to the economic impact of Covid-19

Young SA adults are moving back in with their parents as they weather the financial storm brought on by the Covid-19 lockdown, according to a recent survey.



A report released by online classifieds community Gumtree has found that 64% of young South Africans between the ages of 21 and 35 have had to move home after the economic impact of Covid-19...