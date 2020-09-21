TOM EATON | It’ll take more than education to get the demons out of LeBron’s chalk dust

In a post-factual world devoid of facts and filled with beliefs, there are no lessons from history. Ridicule won’t help either

Almost two-thirds of young Americans don’t know how many Jews were murdered in the Holocaust, more than half cannot name a concentration camp, and one in 10 believe that the victims of the Holocaust were to blame for their own genocide.



These were some of the more dramatic findings in a study conducted across the US by the Conference of Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, which interviewed 10,000 Americans between the ages of 18 and 39...