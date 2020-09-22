SUE DE GROOT | Jailhamsters ducked out of their stripes through some cagey fakery

Believe it or not, fake news (or alternative facts, or post-truth, or mis/disinformation or whatever you want to call it) was not invented by Donald “herd mentality will save us”​ Trump. It is as old as that evil woman who claimed a snake taught her to read, which is how she learnt about the benefits of apples.

Even a few of the words we use today are a direct result of ancient fake news. “Jailbird,” according to some etymologists, came into use after England’s King Edward I hung cages containing women supporters of his dethroned enemy, Robert the Bruce, outside a castle.

One of the imprisoned women was young Marjorie Bruce, princess of Scotland and a mere child at the time. The young adult novel Girl in a Cage is about her.

This happened in the early 1300s and many claim that the word jailbird (originally gaolbird) was coined as a result.

Thing is, the women and girls were not hung outside in cages. Myth-busting blogger David Maclaine investigated and found that the king’s orders were actually to build fairly roomy cages inside a turret in the castle so the women wouldn’t escape and rouse an apple-eating army. (Not that keeping women in indoor cages is in any way okay, mind, but it’s better than being hung outside in English weather.)

Were it not for this exaggerated piece of reporting, instead of jailbirds we might have ended up calling all prisoners today “jailhamsters” (assuming there was a treadmill for exercise in the medieval cages). So perhaps fake news is not always a bad thing.

Jailbirds have their own languages, or slanguages. Hardly anyone seems to have written about the lighter sort of lingo spoken in SA prisons, although there are volumes of information about the chilling abbreviations used by criminal gangs who have numbers instead of names. I’m not going there today.