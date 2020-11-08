Kamala Harris, a moderate bursts through the glass ceiling

She has battled attacks and accusations from right and left, but as a black woman she’s used to the dance

When Hillary Clinton had hopes of becoming America’s first female president, her campaign prepared a faux-glass ceiling that would shatter with confetti at the then-Democratic nominee’s 2016 election night party.



Four years later, Kamala Harris is poised to rack up the type of momentous milestone that Clinton could not. Now that Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential race has been called, Harris is set to be the first woman, and first woman of colour, elected to executive office in the US...