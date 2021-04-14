EDITORIAL | To be ANC secretary-general is now a badge of dishonour

The position was previously revered, but has lost all respectability since Magashule took over

The constitution of the governing ANC defines its secretary-general as the party’s “chief administrative officer”.



Among the eight clearly defined roles and functions of the ANC secretary-general, the ANC constitution says the incumbent must “convey the decision and instructions” of bodies such as the national conference and its elected national executive committee to all party structures and “see to it that all units of the ANC carry out their duties properly”...