EDITORIAL | To be ANC secretary-general is now a badge of dishonour
The position was previously revered, but has lost all respectability since Magashule took over
14 April 2021 - 20:03
The constitution of the governing ANC defines its secretary-general as the party’s “chief administrative officer”.
Among the eight clearly defined roles and functions of the ANC secretary-general, the ANC constitution says the incumbent must “convey the decision and instructions” of bodies such as the national conference and its elected national executive committee to all party structures and “see to it that all units of the ANC carry out their duties properly”...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.