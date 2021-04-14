Run a mile, not a risk: physical activity trims chances of severe Covid-19
Exercise may be ‘the single most important action’ one can take to prevent a severe case of the virus, say researchers
14 April 2021 - 20:02
Inactivity is the third biggest risk for developing severe Covid-19 and dying, after advanced age and a history of organ transplant, a large observation study in the US has found.
Covid-19 patients who were “consistently physically inactive” during the two years before the pandemic were 2.5 times more likely to die of Covid-19 and 73% more likely to need intensive care than those patients meeting the US guidelines for physical activity per week...
