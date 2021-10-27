EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Cricket and racism: how (not) to respond
There is a tissue of issues here that show how poorly questions of racism are dealt with in our society
27 October 2021 - 22:44
Cricket South Africa messed up by making it compulsory to take a knee if you want to play for the Proteas. Quinton de Kock, in turn, messed up by deciding he would rather not play for the team than to take a knee.
The choice in how we analyse this is not between uncritical support of CSA’s decision or a lazy defence of De Kock’s right to a decision he can live with as a matter of conscience. There is a tissue of issues here that show how poorly questions of racism are dealt with in our society. Let’s cut through it all systematically...
