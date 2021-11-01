EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Why I voted and how I decided my vote
Disappointment in the options on the ballot paper is an apt response to the state of the political race
01 November 2021 - 10:08
I tried to keep feelings out of my decision-making process when I went to vote this morning. I did not succeed because disappointment in the options on the ballot paper is an apt response to the state of the political race.
Given that I knew beforehand that I was not entirely happy, why did I decide to vote at all? And, more crucially, how did I decide who to vote for?..
