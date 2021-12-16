One hospital’s Covid-19 diary: 'Every day and night we're dealing with death'

In June last year, nurse Polina Hansdak got Covid but recovered quickly. Then, in the same month, her husband got very ill, his temperature spiking for days, and he was admitted to hospital and attached to a breathing mask.

“On the Friday they phoned me and said I better come in as soon as possible. I got a fright. We have a son of 10 and a daughter of four, and no relatives here. We came here from India,” she says.

“The first thing he said to me was ‘take me home’ but I could not. By Saturday he was on a ventilator and very confused. He did not know me or our children.

“I knew only one in three patients on ventilators survived. We had lost so many of our patients and even a few colleagues to Covid,” she says. But Hansdak refused to lose hope. After about a month in the hospital, her husband was discharged into her care.

For every health worker, the threat of Covid is close enough to touch. To protect their families, they wear blue scrubs during their shifts, which they leave behind for laundering when they go home.

The nurses wear N95 masks, visors, gowns, aprons and gloves when they go in and out of the rooms in the Covid wards to protect themselves. The two Covid wards at the hospital are above one another, linked by a staircase. The phones never stop ringing.

Pienaar, whose pink surgical cap has Hello Kitty patterns to cheer patients up, answers a call from an anxious relative, one of dozens she fields each day.

Cardboard biohazard boxes, with red warning logos, are lined up at intervals along the central passages.

“Patients may think they are fine to get up, and not listen to us, but when one man got up his sats dropped to 20,” says Pienaar. Patients on the ground floor who are strong enough may do “window visits” with their loved ones, a step up from the video calls that nurses and volunteers help to schedule.

A handful of patients in the beds are looking at their phones. But even patients who need no assistance in breathing cannot always sit up or eat, so a dietician monitors them to deliver feeding supplements.

In some beds, patients lie face-down on their stomachs to relieve their symptoms and speed up recovery, but others are unwilling to adopt that position.

“Elderly patients refuse to listen to us sometimes and I have to tell them: ‘If you don’t do this, you will be dead,’ ” says Mahabeer. She volunteered to run the Covid unit, whose oldest patient so far was 102 and the youngest 16. Both survived.

“I have a passion for nursing,” Mahabeer replies when I ask her why she chose to manage a ward that many nurses prefer to avoid. “With the medical ward being quiet during the first wave, I decided to take on a new challenge.”