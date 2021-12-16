Elections proved voter education is critical to democracy

“Who should I vote for in this election and how do I make the decision?” “What is the difference between the ward and PR ballots?” “Is a vote for one of the smaller or new parties a wasted one?” “The choices are so poor this time around that I can’t decide how to make my voting decision — should I be looking for a good ward councillor, or should I rather focus my vote on a party that can command a majority in the city council?”

This was one of the great paradoxes of this year’s elections: the dismal lack of credible electoral choices — either because of poor party leadership or rampant corruption and mismanagement in local government — meant members of the country’s electorate made more thoughtful choices at the ballot rather than defaulting to old loyalties which would benefit the usual political behemoths.

For this and many more reasons, the 2021 local government elections have made history in SA: the lowest electoral turnout in our country’s democratic history; the election in which the ANC ceased to be a dominant party, falling below the psychological 50% barrier nationally for the first time; and the election in which the biggest two political parties saw their support levels drop precipitously: by eight percentage points for the national governing ANC and by five percentage points for the official opposition DA.