Kwasi Wiredu: pioneer who blazed a trail for African philosophy

Kwasi Wiredu, often called the greatest living African philosopher, died on January 6 in the US at the age of 90.

Wiredu was a central presence in the discipline by virtue of two highly influential books — Philosophy and an African Culture (1980) and Cultural Universals and Particulars.

He and other important contemporaries formed what is known as the universalist school of African philosophy. They included Paulin J Hountondji in Benin, Henry Oruka Odera in Kenya and Peter O Bodunrin in Nigeria. Of this groundbreaking philosophical quartet, only Hountondji remains alive.

The universalists worked to establish modern philosophy practices on the continent — away from the dubious credentials of ethnophilosophy.

They did this by keeping to the strictest standards of rigour in philosophy. Collectively, they made a considerable impact on parts of the continent and eventually globally.

No African philosophy curriculum is taken seriously if it doesn’t include all these philosophers. And within this esteemed group, Wiredu is often regarded as first among equals — a view Hountondji himself shares.

Prof Kwesi Prah, a renowned sociologist engaged in a wide spectrum of African studies-related disciplines, and Wiredu’s compatriot, simply adds that he did “really pioneering work”.

His writings are notable for a matter-of-fact fastidiousness and tone. They are unpretentious and avoid academic fads. Whether he was dealing with concepts such as truth, mind, language or democracy from his native Akan (Ghanaian) perspective or other branches of philosophy such as logic and metaphysics, he was a beacon of conceptual brilliance and clarity.