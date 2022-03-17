A WORD IN THE HAND: INVASION
SUE DE GROOT | What are you wading for? Vamoose! The violent imposter is here
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
17 March 2022 - 20:57
Last week I wrote about violent words, such as “smash”, that have invaded restaurant menus. It is interesting how words that originally described great big scary things lose their power when they become attached to more mundane things, such as potatoes...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.