×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

A WORD IN THE HAND: INVASION

SUE DE GROOT | What are you wading for? Vamoose! The violent imposter is here

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
17 March 2022 - 20:57

Last week I wrote about violent words, such as “smash”, that have invaded restaurant menus. It is interesting how words that originally described great big scary things lose their power when they become attached to more mundane things, such as potatoes...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SUE DE GROOT | If you must insist on smashing food, please don’t go the whole ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | Set those freezing Berserkers on fire before they run amok Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | Why did Putin start a rort with Ukraine? Just coz Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | It gives me no bleisure to announce the marriage of business and ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. How Prince William’s initiative is giving wildlife trafficking a right royal ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Putin’s war: when lies are not just another version of the ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Who knew EFF rabble-rousers would turn rouble-rousers overnight? Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | What are you wading for? Vamoose! The violent imposter is here Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | SA’s social contract has been broken. That’s why things are ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia
Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested