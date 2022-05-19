BOOK REVIEW | The Quiet Violence of Young Mungo

Class subjugation leaves many men feeling like mere cogs in the capitalist system.

When there was fighting at the house opposite ours in Makhanda, we called it “free bioscope”. The siblings, parents, uncles and aunts were constantly at loggerheads. One of the brothers had a birthmark on his face. I had always imagined, as a kid, that it was not a birthmark, but the result of hot water thrown at him, just another scene from the many domestic violence shows they were putting on...