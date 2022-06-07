×

Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | When, or if, the Guptas are extradited, SA’s case must be airtight

Bearing in mind the dismal failure of the Shrien Dewani case, the stakes are too high for the Guptas to be acquitted

07 June 2022 - 19:45

Three years of diplomatic dexterity and doggedness appear to have paid off for SA law enforcement bosses...

