TOM EATON | Cyril, please cut the 40 inches of bull and pretend to be a president

Dear leader, in a country lacking guidance and tormented by hustlers, could you put your side hustle to one side for a bit?

Some people, if they found themselves embroiled in a scandal involving an allegedly illegal stash of cash at one of their game farms, might do everything they could to make said game farm disappear from public view. But President Cyril Ramaphosa is clearly not most people, as the staff at Phala Phala in Limpopo get ready for an injection of fresh cash into the lounge suites up at the main house...