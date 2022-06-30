MAKHUDU SEFARA | It turns out Ramaphosa and Zuma are cut from the same cloth

The president’s silence has dashed the hopes of those who said he represented new hope after the captured years

In the book The Bush Tragedy — The Unmaking of a President, Jacob Weisberg talks about “the confidence that allows us to accept our limitations, admit our mistakes, and improve what we can in the time that remains” on this scorched Earth. ..