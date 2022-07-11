EDITORIAL | Tavern shootings expose how out of their depth cops are
When Cele says there’s no information linking the three attacks at the weekend, we can believe him based on police’s track record
11 July 2022 - 20:02
Fifteen people shot dead in a Soweto tavern in Johannesburg. Nine wounded. Two people killed in a tavern shooting in Katlehong on Johannesburg’s East Rand. Four wounded. Four people shot dead in a tavern in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal. Eight wounded. A total of 137 spent cartridges on the scene in Soweto. The stats from these shootings over the same weekend tell a tale of devastation. Police minister Bheki Cele summed up the horror when he pointed out the Soweto shooters used so many rounds they would have had to reload mid-attack...
