×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Pupils should be burning to learn, not learning to burn

The well-meaning Torch of Peace campaign for schools was demonstrative but sadly not effective

13 September 2022 - 21:08

Thirteen years ago, government launched what appeared a well-thought out campaign titled the Torch of Peace aimed at putting a stop to a reign of terror in our schools...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | The writing was on the dam wall! Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Government has failed miserably to halt illegal mining in SA Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Hit criminals where it hurts most: their pockets Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Smug and outspoken ministers should try a little tact for a change Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The Zimbabwe Exemption Permit saga is a ticking time bomb News
  6. EDITORIAL | Thugs are fanning the flames as the country burns Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Pupils should be burning to learn, not learning to burn Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | The writing was on the dam wall! Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | I don’t know much, but I know NDZ plus ANC equals more cadre ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PODCAST | (How) is Queen Elizabeth II implicated in imperialism? Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Let’s break it down: SA’s derailment, and how to get ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...
Hundreds displaced after Jagersfontein dam wall collapses, houses destroyed​