EDITORIAL | Hit criminals where it hurts most: their pockets
Eskom has shown that, with a little bit of effort and help from the AFU, stolen monies can be recovered
08 September 2022 - 22:06
Most of the time, when Eskom issues a press release, South Africans close their eyes in fear of seeing another notice on load-shedding. This week the power utility reported on the surprising success of having R30m returned to it from the Eskom Provident and Pension Fund. It’s money that would have gone to former Eskom executive Brian Molefe, who had only worked for Eskom 15 months, after the power utility agreed to pay his pension as if he had worked there for 13 years...
Most of the time, when Eskom issues a press release, South Africans close their eyes in fear of seeing another notice on load-shedding. This week the power utility reported on the surprising success of having R30m returned to it from the Eskom Provident and Pension Fund. It's money that would have gone to former Eskom executive Brian Molefe, who had only worked for Eskom 15 months, after the power utility agreed to pay his pension as if he had worked there for 13 years...
