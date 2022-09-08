×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Hit criminals where it hurts most: their pockets

Eskom has shown that, with a little bit of effort and help from the AFU, stolen monies can be recovered

08 September 2022 - 22:06

Most of the time, when Eskom issues a press release, South Africans close their eyes in fear of seeing another notice on load-shedding. This week the power utility reported on the surprising success of having R30m returned to it from the Eskom Provident and Pension Fund. It’s money that would have gone to former Eskom executive Brian Molefe, who had only worked for Eskom 15 months, after the power utility agreed to pay his pension as if he had worked there for 13 years...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Smug and outspoken ministers should try a little tact for a change Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | The Zimbabwe Exemption Permit saga is a ticking time bomb News

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | This is how you press a prince’s buttons: simple words Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Words like ‘transparency’ and ‘accountability’ must have confused ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | Learning curves: get your hooks into the lingo like a good hooker Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Hit criminals where it hurts most: their pockets Opinion & Analysis
  5. JENNIFER PLATT | It’s Sunday Times Literary Awards time and here are the ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'