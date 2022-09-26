Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | McKenzie’s ramblings mask a menacing xenophobic agenda

Be careful what you wish for. Gayton McKenzie is what you get when you drop democracy for dictatorship

26 September 2022 - 20:22
Tom Eaton Columnist

As the ANC Youth League coos and gurgles from the baby seat as it’s driven through Donbas to rubber-stamp Vladimir Putin’s sham referendums, and a growing number of South Africans start to wonder if autocracy might be a better option than democracy, we seem suddenly to be awash in the politics of small, crude Big Men...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. LEAKED AUDIO | Forever young ANC leaders want slice of the cake Politics
  2. Ramaphosa: Energy crisis hurting investment, economic recovery Politics

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Be alert when filling up, misfuelling can occur Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | It’s unforgivable that Mangope’s Bophuthatswana was better ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Eskom board and CEO, you’ve tried and failed, your time is up Opinion & Analysis
  4. SONGEZO ZIBI | British pageantry holds many lessons for SA Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Nothing has been done post-apartheid to address trauma and ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...