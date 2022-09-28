Opinion & Analysis

NADINE DREYER | Jelly or the gulag! Beware a dinner date with Stalin

Unlike the bloodthirsty dictator, herbivores such as giraffe and hippo prefer their meals to be strictly vegetarian

28 September 2022 - 21:12

If you happened to receive a dinner invitation from Comrade Joseph Stalin to his dacha circa 1930, your best option was to beg the co-op doctor for a sick note and to creep under a scratchy, Soviet-issued blanket for a couple of weeks. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. NADINE DREYER | Martial law: there’s nothing quite like it Opinion & Analysis
  2. NADINE DREYER | Why alpha chickens stage coop d’etats and female hyena are ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. NADINE DREYER | Is it Usain Bolt? Is it a fleeing Gupta? No! It’s the ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Be alert when filling up, misfuelling can occur Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | It’s unforgivable that Mangope’s Bophuthatswana was better ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | McKenzie’s ramblings mask a menacing xenophobic agenda Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Don’t underestimate the power of a politician’s delusions Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Eskom board and CEO, you’ve tried and failed, your time is up Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...