Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | I fear the ANC is just going to fill its boots until the next election

The installation of the ANC’s Dada Morero as mayor of Joburg will see things get worse before they get better

02 October 2022 - 20:27

Johannesburg has always been a brutal bastard of a city. Founded in 1886, after the discovery of rich seams of gold in the area, it attracted fortune hunters, scamsters, pimps, criminals, lawmakers, journalists, adventurers, labourers, chancers, and all manner of other humanity. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | It’s unforgivable that Mangope’s Bophuthatswana was better ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | The ANC has had its chance in power and done nothing with it. ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Optimistic about 2024 coalitions? Let me pour (a jug of) water ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Pseudo royalty must get off their high horses and get a job Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Ramathuba and the ANC need to take a long, hard look at ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. JUSTICE MALALA | The ANC’s legacy will be one of paranoia and back-stabbing Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Even if the ANC loses a majority in 2024, it will stay with us, it ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | The ANC delivers a worse life for all Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | Joburg was made a political ‘offer it couldn’t refuse’ Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Why is academic xenophobia a threat to the future of the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | If you want to make a documentary on Zuma, show him the Manyi Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Johannesburg mayor calls for water revolution in the city
Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail