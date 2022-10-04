EDITORIAL | Blackouts may debilitate the economy but the impact on health services is critical
SA has a responsibility to provide basic medical care but it is impossible for hospitals to operate efficiently during load-shedding
04 October 2022 - 21:39
If you thought load-shedding was just about electricity supply, think again...
EDITORIAL | Blackouts may debilitate the economy but the impact on health services is critical
SA has a responsibility to provide basic medical care but it is impossible for hospitals to operate efficiently during load-shedding
If you thought load-shedding was just about electricity supply, think again...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos