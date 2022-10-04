News

EDITORIAL | Blackouts may debilitate the economy but the impact on health services is critical

SA has a responsibility to provide basic medical care but it is impossible for hospitals to operate efficiently during load-shedding

04 October 2022 - 21:39

If you thought load-shedding was just about electricity supply, think again...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Time to put the brakes on crashes, Mr Fixit News
  2. EDITORIAL | SA must invest in local artists for their talent to shine on the ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Scopa must keep the pressure on over National Skills Fund probe Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Sing, Mosebenzi Zwane, sing ... tell us what you know Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Don’t underestimate the power of a politician’s delusions Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | TikTok is to be commended for running down the clock on political ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Teachers unwilling to strike, despite public sector wage talks deadlock News
  2. Can do: meet the artist who made a Mandela, Motsepe and Misuzulu from recycled ... News
  3. KZN judge recuses herself in case of murdered botanists News
  4. WATCH | ‘They feared us coming together’: John Boyega and Thuso Mbedu on ‘The ... News
  5. ‘No drama’ in Gauteng leadership, says Ramaphosa after Makhura resigns News

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor