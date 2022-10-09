EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | If you love Johannesburg, learn about her blind spots
‘The Blinded City — Ten Years In Inner-City Johannesburg’ is an insightful journey into the world of those who live on the margins of society
09 October 2022 - 18:03
“They have hijacked it!” I said to my partner as we walked past a derelict home in Parkhurst, a few vagrants sitting on the porch. The house looked stripped of most of its assets, the outer wall was gone, and the grass had not been cut in a very long time. We have occasionally seen waiters who work at the various local restaurants congregating at this neglected house, and we always presumed it to be their lunch hour. Today, the smiles on the faces of the people who were there, accompanied by a suitcase or two, suggested more than a temporary visit. We swiftly walked past to one of our favourite restaurants...
